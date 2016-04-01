Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are ready to offer Arsenal play-maker Alexis Sanchez a whopping £220,000 a week to join the club this summer.





In a Sun exclusive this morning, it’s been revealed that Diego Simeone’s side are now resigned to losing striker Antoine Greizmann at the end of the season and see the 28-year-old Chilean as a possible goalscoring replacement.

Sanchez and Arsenal have failed to come to an agreement on a new deal at The Emirates and the reported offer from Spain will be a significant pay rise for the player who currently earns £160,000 a –week in North London.



With 18-months remaining on his current contract with the Gunners, the two parties are believed to be nowhere near finding an agreement and now a separation at the end of the season seems inevitable.



The same reports suggest that Atleti are set to collect £86 million from the sale of Griezmann which will enable them to table a £35 million offer for Sanchez who joined Arsenal from Barcelona form £33 million in 2014.