PSG are ready to pounce on Arsenal star as new contract talks have stalled

Unai Emery is happy to have signed Julian Draxler but he still wants more. He did mention in the past that PSG are still looking to add another striker since Cavani is their only striker who has been performing at high levels this season. Considering DI Maria's slow start to this season, Emery would love to add Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez to his roster.



According to tuttojuve.com, Juventus are also very high on Sanchez but Emery's PSG will be hard to beat if the player does not renew his contract with Arsenal. Both Sanchez and Arsenal have had talks concerning a contract renewal but an agreement still seems to be pretty far away.



Sanchez has been solid this season as he scored 15 goals in 26 EPL/Champions league games so far this campaign for the gunners. Wenger's club are currently fifth in the EPL standings as they will be hoping to qualify for a 2017-2018 Champions league spot.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)

