"I was present since I was in the locker-room. It all started because of a hard challenge on Sanchez. He then decided to leave for the locker-room and that is when a few players including Laurent Koscielny followed him in the locker-room to explain themselves. It is true that there was a small fight that then occured but it was only verbal. Never did they lay hands on each-other since they are great people".

Alexis Sanchez' Arsenal future is in heavy doubt as this has been a very hot topic in England for weeks now. It has been reported that Arsenal have tried to renew his deal with the club but that talks haven't led to anything conclusive. Sanchez' deal expires in 2018 and Arsenal know that this coming summer will be their last chance to cash in on him (if he does not re-sign his contract before then). As we wrote earlier this week, Sanchez had a bust-up with some of his teammates before their trip to Liverpool and this is why he was left on the bench.Ex-Arsenal legend Robert Pires had this to say on the matter in an interview with BeinSport:Arsenal are coming off a bad 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Uefa Champions league (10-2 aggregate) as they are now looking forward to their next game against Lincoln City in the FA cup.