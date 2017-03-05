Alexis Sanchez’s benching in yesterday’s Liverpool loss could drive him away, an Arsenal legend has revealed.

Targeted by the likes of Inter Milan,

Things got worse yesterday when he wasn’t started against Liverpool, despite setting up Arsenal’s only goal within twelve minutes of coming on in the second half.

"I’d be thinking 'if I can’t get in this team — hammered out of the Champions League and not in the top four — I know there'll be other teams'," panelist Ian

"He has nothing to lose now. It was a strange game to leave him out of, it baffled me,” Wright added.

Sanchez has had a very good season with the Gunners, netting 17 EPL goals and adding nine assists, as well as three more goals in Champions League action.

Arsenal have slipped out of the race for the Premier League title and meekly bowed out to Bayern Munich two weeks ago in the Champions League, to the tune of five goals.

The Chilean’s deal expires in 2018, and talks don’t seem to be making progress,