Sánchez rejects China and holds out for Man City move

According to The Sun, want away Arsenal striker Alexis Sánchez has rejected a lucrative move to Chinese Super League side Hebei China Fortune, who offered him a weekly salary of £400,000 per week.



The report also states he did so because he is waiting to see if a move to Manchester City materialises next month when the transfer window reopens. That said, he has also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in recent weeks so he has no shortage of admirers across Europe.



However, the Chilean is said to be determined to reunite with Pep Guardiola, with whom he worked during their spell together at Barcelona.



Having made it clear he has no intention of staying in North London beyond the end of the campaign, time will tell whether the Gunners decide to cash in on him next month or make him wait a little longer for his big money move.



(The Sun)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)