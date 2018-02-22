Santon's wife reacts to insults of Inter fans on social media

Inter Milan had a rough night last night as they lost to Juventus. The nerazzurri had to play most of the game down a man (Vecino was sent off for a foul against Mandzukic) but they still had a 2-1 lead with minutes to go. Max Allegri's team stormed back late as they ended up winning 2-3. Davide Santon received a lot of critics from the Inter fans after the game as his wife (Chloe Santon) reacted to these insults on social media, here is what she had to say on the matter:



" I have no words to describe what has been said. Thank you to those who expressed their feelings without sending death threats or other bad things. For those who say that money is everything, my father is dying from cancer and money won't do nothing for him. I understand that football is a sport of passion but I for the first time, have been scared to stay home alone with our son. It isn't fair and Davide feels bad too. He too was very upset about the result but certain things cross the line...".