Sao Paulo FC can still sign Juventus midfield flop this season
03 February at 22:00Sao Paulo FC are interested in signing Juventus midfield flop Hernanes and according to ilbianconero.com, the Brazilian club have a chance to sign the former Inter and Lazio attacking midfielder before the end of the season.
The Brazilian transfer window, in fact, closes on the 4th of April and Sao Paulo have still three months left to negotiate with the Serie A giants over a possible move of the ‘Prophet’ who has been having ups and downs during his one-year and a half spell at the J Stadium.
Hernanes thrived in the academy of Sao Paulo and could be open to move back to Brazil before the end of the current campaign in Italy.
The 31-year-old midfielder is not part of Juventus’ long-term plans anymore as the Serie A giants have omitted him from the Champions League squad list for the second part of the 2016/17 campaign.
Hernanes has one goal in 13 appearances with the bianconeri so far this season
Share on