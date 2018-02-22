His performance is in sharp growth and despite the difficulties, at the start of the season, André Silva is improving at Milan, having surpassed Nikola Kalinic in the pecking order for the striker's position.

Although you could argue that he has scored few goals scored this season, these goals have proved to be decisive in order to gain the three points. Not to mention his 94th-minute winner against Genoa a few rounds ago and his winner against Chievo in the 82nd minute. However, he still has Cutrone to beat before his spot in the XI is secure.

But the most beautiful goal scored at the start of the year by André Silva is the one that started the relationship with Sara Rodrigues, a 21-year-old Portuguese model. She graduated in Chemical Engineering, but she has dedicated herself to modelling and is travelling between Milan, Rome, Porto and Lisbon. Here is the beautiful Sara in our gallery.