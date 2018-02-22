Sarri believes Napoli made ‘one mistake’ against Fiorentina

Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri talks to Sky Sport after Napoli’s 3-0 away defeat to Fiorentina. “We lost ourselves going through hard times during the game. We lost our certainties and we lost the plot. Everybody tried the personal solution but we failed as a team. We are not weak, we are the team that recovered the most points from losing position so the mental strength is not our problem.”



“I don’t know if somebody was thinking about Juventus’ win against Inter. If that’s the case we made another mistake because we should have had a better impact on the game. I don’t think it happened because we knew we only had to focus on ourselves. We must react straight away, we need to prepare every game very well because a league is made of many games and we need to focus on one game at the time. It was better to face a penalty kick and a yellow card rather than a straight red card even if the team reacted very bad to difficulties today so I don’t know how they could have reacted.”

