Napoli, Sarri explains Mertens snub

Napoli did not play a great game tonight as they lost their opening game of the 2017-2018 Uefa Champions league campaign by a 2-1 score against Shakhtar. Here is what Maurizio Sarri had to say as he spoke to Premium Sport after his club's defeat: "Tonight we did not have the right mentality, it is the third straight game that we start off slow. In the Serie A, we were able to recuperate but in the Ucl it is different. Our midfield wasn't very good as they were able to give us a lot of difficulty in the middle of the pitch. What happened with Mertens? Dries is an amazing player for us but he has to stay fresh. He can't play 50 games a season, we have to rest him sometimes. He has a lot of quality and it isn't easy to keep him out but you have to do so sometimes. We have to understand why we lost 2-1 and we are going to have to remember about this result. For those expecting incredible results, well I respond that we came back to earth. I knew it wasn't going to be easy .... ".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)