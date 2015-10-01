Sarri praises "amazing" Mertens

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri spoke to Premium Sport after his team's win in Rome, here is what he had to say: "Lazio came into this one in good shape and we conceded early on in the game. Scudetto? Well it is only the start of the season, I want to congratulate my players but that's it for now. It's getting late, I have to go to bed now... . Mertens' goal like Maradona's ? Well Dries is a top player and an absolute champion but Maradona is Maradona".



DEFENSE - " We worked hard during the summer on our defensive abilities, let's see how we keep on doing. Errors? Up to now we haven't made as many individual errors compared to this point last season. We have to remain consistant, this will be very important. Concentration is also key as we need to be concentrated if we want to have success. Hamsik? He seems to be finding his form yes".



Jean-Luca Mascaro @Calcionews89