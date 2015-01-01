Sarri: 'Hamsik is irreplaceable, Insigne could rest. On Raiola...'

Maurizio Sarri spoke to the press as Napoli are set to take on Shakhtar tomorrow: "I can confirm that this group won't be easy. Tomorrow's opponents won't be easy as they have a very complete roster indeed. We have to focus on our game and do the best that we could. We will give it our all to come back home with the three points. Hamsik?For me he is irreplaceable as he plays an excellent game between the lines. When a top player has difficulty, you have to support him even more. Callejon, Milik and Mertens might possibly get the start up front tomorrow. Insigne will get some rest soon but I still don't know if it will be tomorrow or some other time".



Raiola imagines you leaving Napoli? " Well if he finds me the right team (laughing)..., this is based on some of his personal ideas. I am fully focused on Napoli. To play in the UCL is a huge satisfaction for me. Let's think one game at the time...."