Sarri hints at tiredness ahead of Fiorentina game
28 April at 10:30Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri has revealed that the club's players are dealing with tiredness going into the all important Serie A game against Fiorentina.
The partenopei picked up a thrilling 1-0 win over Juventus last week and that meant that the Old Lady's lead at the top of the table was cut down to just a single point with four more games to go. The next game sees Maurizio Sarri's men travel to Fiorentina on Sunday and a win could help Napoli climb to the top of the table, depending on how results go in the game involving Juventus and Inter.
Ahead of the game against La Viola, Sarri was talking to TuttoSport about the game at the Stadio Artemio Franchi. He talked about how tiredness is catching up with the players following the win against Juventus. Sarri said: "This match will be more difficult than the one at Allianz."
"Because the adrenaline has resulted in fatigue and this time we have to resist the fatigue."
Napoli's next three fixtures see them play Torino, Sampdoria and Crotone.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
