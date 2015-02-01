Sarri interview raises Chelsea’s hopes he’ll replace Conte
05 February at 13:30With the future of Antonio Conte at Chelsea the subject of much discussion, speculation has turned towards who might replace him at Stamford Bridge. One name that has popped up has been Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri.
Following his side’s 2-0 victory over lowly Benevento, Sarri spoke to Premium Sport and addressed the speculation about his future. He was asked about reports that Napoli president Aurilio De Laurentiis has scheduled a meeting with him on Friday.
“I'm not willing to have a meeting on Friday because I'm working because we play on Saturday,” he responded. There will be someone who will listen to the president for me because now I want to stay focused on other things.”
He added, “Between me and De Laurentiis, we need a few meetings.”
No doubt Chelsea will be boosted by Sarri’s own uncertainty about his future.
Here: You can see why our own Matthew Klimberg [@KlimbergCalcio] doesn’t think think Sarri would be a good fit for Chelsea.
