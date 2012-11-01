Sarri: ‘Napoli not the best Serie A team’

Napoli are back on top of the Serie A table after the azzurri 1-0 win to Udine. Jorginho netted the winner for the partenopei and Sarri talked to Premium Sport at the end of the game. “We would have struggled with a similar game in the pat but today we really played a good game.”



“We put down quality and quantity, our ball possession was good despite this pitch. The stadium here in Udine is amazing but the pitch is a real disaster, it’s a shame for this league and it reflects the level of Italian football. We have more determination than last season, we have become a solid team.”



“If we are solid at the back we know we will always create something up front. We are a mature team but we are not the best one in Serie A. The table doesn’t say that, there are many top clubs divided by a small gap, we are not the best team and there isn’t a unique leader this season.”



Napoli take on Juventus at the San Paolo this coming Friday.

