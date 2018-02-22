Sarri: ‘Napoli not title contenders’
04 March at 10:55Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri talked to Premium Sport after the azzurri’s 2-4 home defeat against Roma. Napoli have are now enjoying a one-point lead on Juventus but the Old Lady has one match in hand.
“We made 27 shots on target and we were dominating in the first half. We need to understand why Roma managed to score so many goals without touching many balls in our area. Our fans know we are doing it all, we are doing well but we are not the best club in Italy.”
“Juventus are from another planet, they are the only contenders to win the Scudetto this season. We’ve been trying to make their life hard and we’ll try to do it till the end of the season.”
“Dybala’s goal? I’ve already talked about this issue and it’s useless to repeat myself otherwise I’ll give alibis to my players and it would not fair because it’s our fault if we lost.”
