Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri has emphasized on the need to turn dominance to scoring goals, following the partenopei’s defeat to Juventus last night.

A Gonzalo Higuain goal in the 15th minute was enough to hand Massimiliano Allegri all three points at the Stadio San Paolo on Friday, cutting the gap between the two clubs to a single point. A win for Inter against Chievo could see the nerazzurri go top of the pile.

Sarri was talking to Premium Sport after the defeat on Friday. He talked about how his side must turn dominance into goalscoring opportunities, if they want to win the Scudetto. He said:

Sarri also talked about a lack of depth up front for Napoli. He said: "Unfortunately, we do not have depth up front and we can not use others because we only have Mertens for the central striker role, then Insigne. Since he came back from the national team, has a pubic problem. Mertens is playing perhaps with too much continuity but there are not many solutions to this ".

"A tired team can not close Juventus in its area for 70 minutes, the possession supremacy was 87 to 13, higher than game against Benevento. If we have had the strength to keep them in the area for long, it means that we have created a game. The problem is that the front three were less brilliant and we had to put more effort to turn this great supremacy into scoring chances.”Kaustubh Pandey