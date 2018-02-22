Sarri reveals the truth over release clause, drops exit hint amid Chelsea links

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri spoke to Sky Sport after the azzurri’s 2-2 draw against Torino. The parteopei are now six points shorts of Juventus with only two games left.

The Italian tactician has been heavily linked with joining Chelsea in the summer and Sarri confirmed that his future at Napoli is in doubt.



“I am focused on the last two games. We must win and reach the record of points in the history of the club. I know I will get angry in the next two weeks, I am sure about it.”

“After the last two games I will have ten days to talk about my future. I have a release clause of € 8 million but the clause is smaller if I decide to go: € 500.000.”



That means Sarri will only receive € 500.000 if he resigns, whilst any interested club must pay € 8 million by the end of the month if they want to hire the Italian tactician.



​Sarri was also asked whether he could decide to remain at Napoli if big players are signed and no Napoli stars are sold in the summer: “I think there are too many ifs in this question”, Sarri commented.

