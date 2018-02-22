After the 1-0 away to Juventus, Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri spoke to the Premium Sport about the game, as well as the Scudetto race.



On the game: "It was not a perfect match, however, it was a great match. We did not give Juventus anything and the victory came as a logical consequence of this attitude."

On the Scudetto: "If now I also believe in the Scudetto? For now, I've had fun. However, Juventus are still ahead, we need to think about the next game."

On the opponents: "Juventus come from six Scudettos and that's why they represent the 'technical' power. It's a team that everyone hopes to beat because it's the strongest and we've done it, a reason for us to be proud."

On the style of play: "Changing the way we play? If we've come this far because of our style of play, there's no need to change. I n these three years, this team has grown tactically, technically and mentally."

On showing the finger to Juventus fans: "I replied to a group of people who were spitting and insulting us, the Juventus fans have nothing to do with it."