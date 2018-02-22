Sarri reveals why he gave the finger to Juventus fans
22 April at 23:55
After the 1-0 away to Juventus, Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri spoke to the Premium Sport about the game, as well as the Scudetto race.
On the game: "It was not a perfect match, however, it was a great match. We did not give Juventus anything and the victory came as a logical consequence of this attitude."
On the Scudetto: "If now I also believe in the Scudetto? For now, I've had fun. However, Juventus are still ahead, we need to think about the next game."
On the opponents: "Juventus come from six Scudettos and that's why they represent the 'technical' power. It's a team that everyone hopes to beat because it's the strongest and we've done it, a reason for us to be proud."
On the style of play: "Changing the way we play? If we've come this far because of our style of play, there's no need to change. In these three years, this team has grown tactically, technically and mentally."
On showing the finger to Juventus fans: "I replied to a group of people who were spitting and insulting us, the Juventus fans have nothing to do with it."
Go to comments