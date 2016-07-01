Sarri's comments before Napoli-Feyenoord

Maurizio Sarri, Napoli coach , spoke on the eve of their Champions League match against Feyenoord. The match is already decisive for the Parthenonians after they were shocked in the first leg by Shakthar Donetsk. Here are the main statements of the revered technician:



ON MILIK -"He was unlucky and he was coming back to great condition. I'm so sorry, but we should not add pressure on him. I mean, none of you pointed a finger at an unworthy playing ground. Was his injury was due to this? It’s the most important lesson of this activity. A league generating billing two billion euros must make sure it’s field are top level.



ON FEYENOORD- "When people face Ajax, they all say it's a tough challenge, but Feyenoord finished ahead of them last year and so it will be a tough challenge, which will put us in trouble. Stadio São Paulo will have to give us a hand. The match is not decisive but it’s very important."



ON THE REDUCTION OF SERIE A TEAMS - "An 18-team championship would take the dream away from many cities as it would reduce the number of clubs that can reach the top of Italian soccer. As for the the national team, their player pool is reduced as well as the number of matches, which is important for players to improve.



ON THE ANSWER AFTER SHAKTHAR - "There is a risk of underestimating some teams, but if we think about competing in the match it is easier to get to a result. Let's see if we can have the same level of determination we have in Serie A as well as in the Cup. There is a fight with the mind.”