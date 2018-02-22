However, head coach Maurizio Sarri was missing. It's now been revealed that Sarri, as usual when travelling to Turin, visited the memorial at Basilica of Superga in memory of the great Torino side that unfortunately crashed in 1949.

As reported by Sky Sport, Sarri headed towards the momentum upon arrival in Turin, before joining his side at the hotel later on.

In just over one hour, the important game between Juventus and Napoli will kick off. Many away fans are expected in the stadium for what could be the Scudetto decider, or perhaps a revival of the race, as Napoli can move to just one point behind Juve with a win.

Yesterday, the Napoli players arrived in Turin ahead of the clash with Juventus, greeted by around 200 fans at the hotel where they will be staying. ​