Sarri: ‘Zidane capable and lucky’

Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri has spoken to Spanish and Italian media ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League clash against Real Madrid, an historic game for both the Serie A side and its manager who started his managerial career over 20 years ago in Italy’s non-professional football leagues.



“We will be playing against the European champions, they are the LaLiga table leaders and are the World Champions too. We will see if we can compete against one of the best teams in the world. In theory this is a mission impossible but I am sure will lads will give everything.”



“I’m happy for Zidane’s praises but I don’t change my mind. He is a very capable manager but he’s also very lucky because Real Madrid can win games at any time due to the immense quality of their squad.”



“We must have personality and prove we can play our offensive football also here in Madrid. We must have personality and with our own style. We know that could be not enough.”

