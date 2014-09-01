A Paulo Dybala hat-trick sealed another win for Juventus this lunchtime as the champions ran out 3-1 winners at the Mapei Stadium against Sassuolo. Indeed, the Argentine’s opener on 16 minutes was his 50th in a Bianconeri shirt coming in only 100 games.



Two more after the interval made it a hugely satisfactory days’ work for Dybala who continues to be linked with a move away from Turin next summer. On this form however, Juventus will fight until the end to keep hold of their star striker.



Check out our gallery to see how Allegri’s men rated: