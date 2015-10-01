Sassuolo CEO: "Politano not leaving in January"

Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali was interviewed by Radio 24 about the transfer rumors concerning young winger Matteo Politano.



Carnevali was asked to comment on Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta's comments yesterday on Sky Sport Italia where he said that he didn't think that Politano would leave as Sassuolo want to keep him to avoid relegation. Carnevali replied: "I read them and they are normal comments. Because Matteo Politano is a resource for Sassuolo and is liked not just by Napoli but by many other teams."



Carnevali continued: "Politano could have left us in the summer but instead he chose to stay. We have today no intentions to sell him and we have been clear with him as well. We can talk about it again after the season during the summer transfer window."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)