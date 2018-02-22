Giovanni Carnevali, CEO of Sassuolo, talked about AC Milan's transfer Target Domenico Berardi in an interview, revealing he isn't what he used to be.

"Berardi is no longer the same player as he once was, there is no point in hiding that. It all depends on him, in one season many things can happen, such as a change in style of play or even the manager.

"However, if Berardi wants to get to high levels he must get used to these situations, he must try to find his dimension and decide what he wants to do. If he intends to make the leap, he can't wait any longer, the train is passing."

Despite being an Inter fan, AC Milan have shown their interest in Berardi, as they're in need of a potential replacement to Suso, should he leave this summer. However, there's no doubt that Berardi has a lot of potential, although that has been overshadowed by other events recently.