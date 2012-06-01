Even before Juventus, there is another Italian team that can achieve a treble this season. It is the Venezia of Filippo Inzaghi who, after winning league B of Lega Pro and the Cup of Italy, on Saturday will play the conquest of the Supercoppa against Foggia, after both teams have beaten Cremonese. It has been a very good year for Superpippo's team, who chose to start with the ambitious Tacopina club project after disappointing results on the Milan bench. And now he has also relaunched himself on the coach market.

OLD LOVE - These days, in fact, there are so many teams that are thinking of relying on Inzaghi. On all the Sassuolo of the patron Squinzi, great admirer of the ex-striker since his times in the Primavera role for Milan. For now there has been some timid approaches, which can turn into a real deal next week. After the last day of the championship, in fact, the domino effect of coaches will start: Spalletti is ready to say yes to Inter, with Di Francesco meanwhile taking his place in Rome.

MULTIPLE SOLUTIONS - In order not to be unprepared, Sassuolo is already considering the alternatives and the name of Inzaghi is pole position. His great season has not only attracted the attention of the Neroverdi, in the background there is also Verona, but in the last few hours has confirmed their confidence in Pecchia. In this situation, Venezia is waiting. According to Calciomercato.com, until the first week of June, the Tacopina club will give time to the former Milan to choose his future, after which they will claim a definitive answer, to start planning their return to Serie B. Looking forward to choosing his future, Inzaghi thinks of only the pitch for now: his goal is the triple.