These two sides have never shared a draw in their eight previous games in the top-flight – four wins apiece so far.



The four meetings at Sassuolo’s ground have ended in two wins for the hosts and two for the guests.



Sassuolo have now won back-to-back games for the first time in this Serie A campaign. The last time they won three league games in a row was at the end of the 2015/16 campaign.



Inter conceded three goals in their last game against Udinese last weekend – as many as they had shipped in the previous six.



The Nerazzurri have conceded only two goals in the first 30 minutes of play so far, a league-best along with Roma.



Over the last two match-rounds, Sassuolo have faced only three shots on target.



Inter have used only 19 players in this Serie A campaign – fewer than any other side.



Mauro Icardi has failed to score in his last three appearances against Sassuolo, after scoring four in the previous two (including his first hat-trick for Inter).