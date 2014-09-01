Welcome to our live coverage of Sassuolo-Juventus.



​THINGS TO KNOW BEFORE THE KICK-OFF

Juventus have beaten Sassuolo six times in Serie A – no other team has defeated them more often (D1 L1).

Sassuolo have never scored more than one goal in a Serie A home game against Juventus - in four games in Emilia there has been two wins for the Bianconeri, a win for the Neroverdi and a draw.

The last time Sassuolo lost at home in Serie A was in April - two wins and three draws in five games since then.

Juventus have both scored and conceded in their last four away Serie A games.



Sassuolo have conceded the most goals in the last 15 minutes of play this season (three).

Juventus have faced the fewest shots (29) and the joint-fewest on target this season (seven – also Inter) - after three games last season they had faced 19 shots with five coming on target.

Juventus have scored in their last 32 Serie A games (70 goals).

Paulo Dybala could play his 100th game for Juventus, 49 goals so far.

Gonzalo Higuain has scored five goals in his last three games against Sassuolo in Serie A. CONFIRMED LINE-UPS:



SASSUOLO (3-5-2): Consigli; Letschert, Cannavaro, Acerbi; Lirola, Sensi, Magnanelli, Mazzitelli, Adjapong; Falcinelli, Politano.



JUVENTUS (4-2-3-1): Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Rugani, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Pjanic, Matuidi; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain.

