Sassuolo-Juventus 1-3: Dybala hat-trick seals easy Juventus win
17 September at 14:30
THINGS TO KNOW BEFORE THE KICK-OFF
- Juventus have beaten Sassuolo six times in Serie A – no other team has defeated them more often (D1 L1).
- Sassuolo have never scored more than one goal in a Serie A home game against Juventus - in four games in Emilia there has been two wins for the Bianconeri, a win for the Neroverdi and a draw.
- The last time Sassuolo lost at home in Serie A was in April - two wins and three draws in five games since then.
- Juventus have both scored and conceded in their last four away Serie A games.
- Sassuolo have conceded the most goals in the last 15 minutes of play this season (three).
- Juventus have faced the fewest shots (29) and the joint-fewest on target this season (seven – also Inter) - after three games last season they had faced 19 shots with five coming on target.
- Juventus have scored in their last 32 Serie A games (70 goals).
- Paulo Dybala could play his 100th game for Juventus, 49 goals so far.
- Gonzalo Higuain has scored five goals in his last three games against Sassuolo in Serie A.
SASSUOLO (3-5-2): Consigli; Letschert, Cannavaro, Acerbi; Lirola, Sensi, Magnanelli, Mazzitelli, Adjapong; Falcinelli, Politano.
JUVENTUS (4-2-3-1): Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Rugani, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Pjanic, Matuidi; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain.
