Sassuolo name their price for Tottenham and Liverpool target
20 March at 17:00Sassuolo DS Giovanni Carnevali has released an interview with Radio Rai to talk about the future of the neorverdi star Domenico Berardi who is being linked with a summer departure from the Mapei Stadium with several European giants interested in welcoming the player’s services.
Tottenham, Liverpool, Inter and Juventus are said to be queuing to seal the transfer of the highly rated winger but Carnevali has warned potential suitors that the purchase of Berardi is not going to be a cheap one.
“Berardi has had a difficult season because of injuries but he’s recovering well. We hope he can become a legend of Sassuolo but if any club want to sign him they will be required to match his price-tag. Forty million? That could be an adequate sum.”
Berardi had had a cracking start to the season with seven goals netted in the opening six games of the season but the Italian starlet picked up a knee injury that forced him out for over four months.
One year ago he snubbed a move to Juventus as he feared he would have not got enough game time.
