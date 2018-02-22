Sassuolo have won only one Serie A game against Napoli – with five wins for the Partenopei and three draws.



Sassuolo are unbeaten in their last two home league matches against Napoli (W1 D1) after losing the previous two.



Sassuolo won their last league match after drawing four and losing five in their previous nine.



However, Sassuolo have failed to win each of their last five home Serie A games (D3 L2).



Napoli have kept a clean sheet in four of their last league matches, conceding four goals in the other fixture (2-4 vs AS Roma).



Napoli are unbeaten in their last 27 away league games (W23 D4): only Inter (32) and AC Milan (38) have done better in Serie A history.



No side have scored more than Napoli in the opening 15 minutes in Serie A this season (nine), while Sassuolo have scored only once in the same period.