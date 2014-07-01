Sassuolo: ‘No Inter talks for Juve, Chelsea target’
15 May at 17:26Some of Sassuolo starlets are claiming the spotlight in Serie A this season. Domenico Berardi has played brilliantly once again despite a lengthy injury which had kept him out of action for several months.
The Italian winger is being linked with moves to Inter, Chelsea and Juventus but Sassuolo’s director of sport Giovanni Carnevali has confirmed that the club is not
planning to sell the talented footballer.
“We want to keep him at the club”, Carnevali told Sky Sport 24.
“I’ve heard Inter are interested but I met their representatives yesterday and we haven’t talked about Berardi.”
Juventus had a € 25 million first option clause to sign Berardi last summer but the player snubbed a move to the J Stadium. Berardi has recently revealed why he opted to stay at Sassuolo.
Inter, however, remain the most interested club in signing the player at the moment although his signing would cost potential suitors over € 30 million.
