Sassuolo owner Giorgio Squinzi spoke to the Gazzetta dello Sport on the renewal of Domenico Berardi with the Neroverde, making a comparison between the Calabrian winger and two players who have just recently changed teams this summer, Federico Bernardeschi and Patrik Schick.

TRUE WORTH - "We are very happy with his renewal, because none of us has ever stopped believing in him. We just adjusted the situation so that it can pass, or rather, the temptation to go away. I’d like him to become our symbol, it's my dream. The demand has frightened the claimants? But Berardi is worth all that money, 40 million EUR is the right demand for a player with his qualities. Indeed, probably even more."

SCHICK AND BERNA - "If Schick and Bernardeschi are superior? No, absolutely, not. At least Domenico is at their level, if he plays with calm. My ‘allergy’ to Inter? In reality, it’s not that kind of veto to Inter, but I want to be sincere, I would struggle to see him in certain colors."