His name has been one of the hottest on the Italian transfer market for some time but now Sassuolo President Giorgio Squinzi has tried to set the record straight regarding striker Domenico Berardi.



The 22-year-old has been at the centre of a tussle between Juventus and Inter but speaking at the “Premio Brera”, Squinzi was once again asked about the players future and he replied; “Berardi will stay with us until the end of the season because he is our leader and we want him to be our leader for for many years to come”.



It was believed that Juventus had first refusal to take the player to Turin as the two clubs has an excellent relationship. Inter however, have always been confident that they could nip in and steal the youngster from under their rivals’ noses. What is clear however; is that despite today’s comments from the patron, Berardi’s future will continue to be debated until the summer.