Sassuolo pressing for Juventus starlet

Young Juventus star Riccardo Orsolini is badly in need of playing time, having struggled to secure a starting berth under Gian Piero Gasperini at Atalanta during the first half of the season.



The 20-year-old is set to return to Turin, though it is unlikely he will feature in coach Massimiliano Allegri’s plans just yet. With that in mind, it is likely that he will be loaned out to another Serie A club for the remainder of the campaign.



Sassuolo are reportedly ready to step up with an offer for the Rotella native, who is very much a part of the Allianz Stadium outfit’s long-term vision. They know his development would be much better served at a club where he may be afforded the opportunity to develop in his preferred position.



The Bianconeri hierarchy are only too well aware of how beneficial it can be for a talented youngster to work under Beppe Iachini, given that Paulo Dybala played his best football for Palermo under the tutelage of the 53-year-old.

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)