It looks like Marseille were especially keen to sign Gregoire Defrel this winter. The scorer of six Serie A goals so far this season was, according to one of Sassuolo’s directors, the subject of a €30 million offer from Les Phoceens.

Defrel had ended up on Liverpool’s wishlist in December.

“Did we receive any offers for Defrel? Yes, we did,” Giovanni Carnevali told the

“We received a €30 million offer during the winter, but we decided to reject it.

“We made enough money from players sales this summer that we could allow ourselves to refuse such an offer”

Roma were also very interested in the Frenchman,

The

A recent report by Footmercato (via CM) also claims that Defrel’s agent is certain of a summer move away from Sassuolo. But where will he go?