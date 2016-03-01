Sassuolo reveal offers for ex Juve and Spurs target

Juventus and Tottenham had been linked with signing Sassuolo star Domenico Berardi but both clubs failed to finalize a deal for the talented Italian winger.



The Old Lady came close to signing him in summer 2015 but the player refused to join Juventus amid fears of lack of game time. Tottenham did not manage to reach an agreement with Sassuolo.



Spurs are believed to be one of the clubs to have offered Sassuolo to sign Berardi. The neroverdi, however, blocked the player’s exit in the summer.



The club’s DS Stefano Carnevali told Radio Sportiva that several offers were refused by Sassuolo last summer.



“We have rejected some very important offers for him, now we expect an improvement”, Carnevali said.



As for Pol Lirola, a promising Juventus loanee, Carnevali ruled out an anticipated return in Turin: “It’s impossible, we don’t sell our players in the middle of the season, we’ll talk about it in June.”

