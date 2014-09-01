Sassuolo star set to miss Juve clash, posts photo of injury on social media

There is unfortunate news from Sassuolo, where their young star Domenico Berardi is likely to miss the upcoming challenge against Juventus. The 23 year old attacker was involved in a nasty tackle during the Atalanta match, and is nursing a foot injury that required stitches. This comes as a blow to Sassuolo, who seem to always be facing the Bianconeri without their talented hitman on the pitch. Even Berardi’s Neroverde teammate Paolo Cannavaro has joked with the player after his injury. Through a post on Instagram Stories, the defender has documented the reason that Berardi will almost certainly be out of the match against Juve. "You're a simulator," joked Cannavaro.