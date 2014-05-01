Sassuolo striker set to undergo Fiorentina medical



Diego Falcinelli will join Fiorentina before tonight’s transfer deadline, as the Viola look to strengthen their attack ahead of a gruelling few months ahead.



The 26-year-old is set to undergo his medical at the Clinica Careggi in Florence at around 15:30 CET, and should become the latest addition to Stefano Pioli’s squad.



The Marsciano native will presumably join the Tuscan side on an initial loan deal, given the lack of funds available to sporting director Pantaleo Corvino.



The Della Valle brothers have made it clear they will no longer invest their own money in the club, and insisted that it must be self-sufficient until a prospective new owner makes an acceptable offer.



Meanwhile, they have struggled to offload fringe players such as Carlos Sánchez who is deemed surplus to requirements by the aforementioned Pioli. Indeed, the former Lazio and Inter tactician is keen to build his XI around a younger core of players.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)