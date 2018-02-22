Sassuolo, Carnevali: 'Berardi? I hope Milan ask us for him today...'

AC Milan are set to take on Sassuolo at the San Siro in Milano as this will be an important game for both clubs. Sassuolo's sporting director Giovanni Carnevali spoke to Premium Sport ahead of the game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"Relegation zone battle? We know that we are going to have to fight hard and we will do so right up until the end. AC Milan? We will have to play against a few solid teams so let's hope that we can cause a surprise tonight. Berardi? At the moment, AC Milan haven't called me for him but I am hoping that they ask me about him tonight. I am hoping that he plays a great game for us. He is an important player for us and every season, teams call us for him. For a deal to happen, all three parties have to agree on a deal. At the moment, the most important thing is to find the real Berardi back ...".



AC Milan come into this one in 6th place in the Italian Serie A standings as they are hoping to qualify for a UEFA Champions league spot.