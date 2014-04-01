Saturday Serie A probable lineups

SHOW GALLERY

Saturday features a full slate of Serie A matches. 16 of the 20 teams that comprise the league will face off against each other in eight matches.



CLICK THE GALLERY BELOW TO SEE THE LINEUPS



The first match of the day will be Walter Mazzarri’s debut as Torino manager when they host Bologna at 12:30pm.



The 3pm hour features five matches. The most intriguing of which will be AC Milan hosting Crotone. Gennaro Gattuso needs to produce three points to avoid increasing chatter surrounding his future at the San Siro.



Napoli can only harm themselves when they host Hellas Verona. Lazio is in the same situation as they travel to SPAL. Anything less than three points for two clubs will be concerning.



Also at 3pm, Benevento will host Sampdoria, and Genoa will open their doors to Sassuolo.



The 6pm match between Roma and Atalanta is the premiere event on this busy Saturday.



Juventus will visit Cagliari at 8:45