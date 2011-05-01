See Yuto-morrow: Inter Milan wingback nears exit
30 January at 15:15Yuto Nagatomo is on his way out of Inter Milan’s dressing room. The versatile Japanese outside back is nearing a move to Turkish giant Galatasaray.
After a promising start to the 2017-18 season, Nagatomo fell out of favor with manager Luciano Spalletti and has only managed to play 15 minutes over the last ten matches.
A loan to Galatasaray would allow him playing time as he tries to assert his spot on the Japanese national team prior to this summer’s World Cup in Russia. A strong showing in Turkey would also benefit him and Inter Milan as they two are likely headed for a split this summer. At the moment his value has never been lower, so solid performances will help him and the Nerazzurri earn extra revenue from a summer sale.
His brightest moment came back in October when a stellar performance on the backline against Sampdoria earned an unexpected, but well deserved, standing ovation from the faithful at the San Siro.
Go to comments