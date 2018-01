Yuto Nagatomo is on his way out of Inter Milan’s dressing room. The versatile Japanese outside back is nearing a move to Turkish giant Galatasaray After a promising start to the 2017-18 season, Nagatomo fell out of favor with manager Luciano Spalletti and has only managed to play 15 minutes over the last ten matches.A loan to Galatasaray would allow him playing time as he tries to assert his spot on the Japanese national team prior to this summer’s World Cup in Russia. A strong showing in Turkey would also benefit him and Inter Milan as they two are likely headed for a split this summer. At the moment his value has never been lower, so solid performances will help him and the Nerazzurri earn extra revenue from a summer sale.His brightest moment came back in October when a stellar performance on the backline against Sampdoria earned an unexpected, but well deserved, standing ovation from the faithful at the San Siro.