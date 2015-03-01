Schalke 04 to enter new contract talks with Arsenal defensive target
09 February at 15:10Schalke 04 are willing to offer Sead Kolasinac a new deal. The 22-year-old left-back is one of the most wanted defenders in Europe as his contract expires at the end of the season. Kolasinac is being linked with moves to Chelsea, Juventus and Arsenal although the Gunners are said to be leading the race to sign the Bosnia International.
Both Juventus and Chelsea tried to sign Kolasinac in the January transfer window but the Bundesliga giants rejected every offer they received for their talented defender.
According to ESPN, however, Schalke 04 still believe they can convince Kolasinac to extend his stay at the club signing a new contract. Schalke will offer their defender a big pay rise on his €2-million-a-year deal but the interest of bigger European clubs could convince the player not to sign a new agreement.
Kolasinac has six assists and two goals in 20 appearances with Schalke 04 so far this season.
