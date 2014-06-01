German side FC Schalke are reportedly ready to offer Leon Goretzka a big sum to keep him away from the grasp of Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Tottenham and Liverpool.

Goretzka, 22, starred for Germany in this past summer’s Confederations Cup and helped the nation win the tournament too. This season, he has been one of Schalke’s best players under Domenico Tedesco, having scored four times already.

His current contract at the club expires at the end of the ongoing season and with a host of clubs after his signature, it said that the Royal Blues are willing to offer him a wage of 10 million per year and it could rise to 12 million, depending on bonuses. This will make Goretzka the highest paid player in the current Schalke side.

The club are trying their best to keep hold of the German sensation and Goretzka has the 10 million plus 2 million offer per year on the table already.

His fate can be decided in the coming few days, either by him penning a new deal or by negotiating a pre-contract deal with another club.

Kaustubh Pandey