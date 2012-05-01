Reports in Germany state that Schalke 04 are set to make a summer move for Chelsea striker Bertrand Traore. The 21-year-old spent last season on-loan at Ajax and helped take the Dutch giants to within a whisper of the domestic title and Europa League crown scoring nine goals on the way.



According to Bild, the youngster from Burkino Faso has now returned to Stamford Bridge to await news of his next move. With Chelsea boss Antonio Conte unlikely to be able to give the player a regular starting-berth at the champions, a move away from West London looks like the most likely scenario.



The youngster’s ability to play as an out and out striker or attacking midfielder makes him a hot prospect this summer and the German side are ready to steal a march on any potential rivals for his signature.