Former Spurs and Inter target Patrik Schick his having his medical with Roma right now. The U21 Czech Republic International will move to the Olimpico in a € 40 million deal becoming the club’s most expensive signing ever even before a certain Gabriel Batistuta.



12.20 - Patrik Schick signs for Roma. Now we just have to wait for Sampdoria to confirm they have received the necessary paperwork before an official announcement is made







Schick is currently having his medical at Rome’s Villa Stuart. The 21-year-old has already met his new manager and his new teammates at Roma’s training centre Trigoria and is currently undergoing medical tests ahead of signing a contract until 2022. Schick will wear the shirt number 14.



Patrik #Schick è a Trigoria