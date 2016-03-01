There is yet another stop in action for Patrik Schick. The newly signed Roma striker will not be called by Eusebio Di Francesco for the midweek engagement against Benevento. The 21 year old former Sampdoria player suffered a muscular injury in the game with Verona, a possible recurrence of the same problem that forced him to miss the game against Sampdoria (later postponed due to bad weather). The necessary tests have already been carried out and others will be done between tomorrow and the next day at Trigoria. To avoid any further risks, the player will not depart with his teammates tomorrow afternoon against Benevento.

ALSO NAINGGOLAN AT RISK - For the Benevento matchup, Roma is also likely to have to do without Radja Nainggolan. The Belgian has also suffered a muscular injury, and his will be assessed in the next few hours. It could be a short squad for Di Francesco, during a crowded section of the season.