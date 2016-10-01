Schick passed his medicals, Sampdoria's doctor: "Everything went well". Juve and Inter...

Today was an important day for Patrick Schick as he underwent his medicals with Sampdoria. After having troubles during the medicals he underwent with Juventus (on June 22nd), he had to rest for a while. After resting for over a month, Sampdoria tested him today to see if his cardiac issue was something of the past.



Update 19:00 : Sampdoria's doctor Mr. Baldari spoke when leaving the clinic, here is what he had to say to the press on the matter: "The physical examinations went very well. We were relaxed and now these tests showed us that the player is okay. We won't need to do any other examinations since we are convinced that he is okay. There was a small arrhythmia but this is now something of the past. Tomorrow we will just check his training conditions and then he will be able to start training again with us. Patrick is also very relaxed now ".



Inter and Juventus can now fight it out for him as they both have strong interest in the youngster.