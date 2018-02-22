Schick sends message to Liverpool after stabbing incident
26 April at 18:35AS Roma star Patrik Schick has sent a message to Liverpool following a horrifying stabbing incident involving two Roma fans and a Reds supporter before Roma's 5-2 loss at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League.
The fan who was attacked- Sean Cox, is currently fighting for his life after he was stabbed by two Roma fans- Flilippo Lombardi and Daniele Sciusco. Both the giallorossi fans were found by the English police and they are now under arrest of the Italian police. Both are under custody on charges of attempted murder and a trial will be held soon.
The young Schick was talking to Roma's official website regarding the violent incident and he sent across a message or respect to Liverpool. The striker said: "We must respect everyone and anyone and this should not happen."
"Before the return leg against Liverpool, we play Chievo and it won't be easy at all. We know we want to play the Champions League next season and we have to stay focused to do that."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
