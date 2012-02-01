Czech striker Patrik Schick is close to joining Roma. The 21-year-old, who has previously failed a medical at Juventus this summer, is set to head to the capital to undergo more tests at Villa Stuart before completing his move to the Giallorossi.



Reports state that the player will join on an initial season-long loan for €5M and will then make that move permanent next summer for a further €35M. On top of this, Sampdoria will receive a further €2M plus a percentage of any future transfer.



Schick himself will sign a five-year deal in the Eternal City worth €2.5M net per-season in what has been a lightening quick move on the part of sporting director Monchi to get the deal over the line. The player is one of Europe’s hottest young prospects and after the recent health scare that was in danger of scuppering a promising career, he seems fit and well and ready for this new challenge.