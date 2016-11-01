Morgan Schneiderlin.

Reports in The Mirror suggest that West Bromwich Albion are planning to hijack Everton’s bid for Manchester United midfielder

The journal reports that the Red Devils are willing to sell the 27-year-old for £25 million; the price they paid Southampton for his services in 2015 and now The Baggies are ready to smash their current transfer record of £13 million which they paid for Nacer Chadli last summer.



Everton still remain in pole-position however and if it comes to a straight choice for the Frenchman, then the Toffees will be strong favourites as current boss Ronald Koeman worked with Schneiderlin when he was in charge of Southampton. The Dutchman is frustrated at his club’s lack of transfer activity so far and has been critical of director of football Steve Walsh.



West Brom are having a great season and boss Tony Pulis wants to kick on having got the club into eighth spot in the Premier League table. Club officials have reportedly been in negotiations with United bosses over the past few days and are believed to be ready to offer Schneiderlin £80,000 a-week if he decides to head The Hawthorns.